Parkwind Taps JDR for Arcadis Ost 1 Subsea Cables

Offshore wind developer Parkwind has granted subsea cable manufacturer JDR a contract to provide, test, and terminate 33kV subsea cables for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

JDR, part of TFKable Group, will supply the 45km of 33kV array cable that will connect the 27 wind turbines. It will also provide technicians, tooling, and test equipment for the testing and termination of the array cable. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The project is located approximately 19km northeast of the island Rügen in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and will have a capacity of 257MW. This wind farm will be Parkwind’s fifth, bringing its operational capacity under management to over 1GW.

Wojtek Skoczylas, Chief Sales Officer at JDR comments: “The German Baltic sea is a central hub for the offshore wind industry, and we can see it going from strength to strength. Just last year, German North Sea wind farms produced more electricity in one year than ever before. So, we’re not only delighted to be a part of this growth, but we’re also proud to mark our first contract with Parkwind, providing the innovative solutions and technical expertise of our team to help deliver success for their first international offshore wind project.”

The cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, where they will be picked up by the cable installation contractor for installation in Germany in 2022.