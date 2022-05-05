 
New Wave Media

May 5, 2022

Wood Partners with Nauticus Robotics for Subsea Maintenance Services

(Photo: Nauticus Robotics)

(Photo: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Houston-area developer of offshore subsea and surface robots and autonomy software, and Wood PLC, a global consulting and engineering company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on the development of an integrated service offering to provide more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly maintenance of the end customers’ subsea infrastructures.

“This is a great example of the offshore digitization effort and novel use of emerging offshore robotics. Combining these two innovations make perfect sense,” said Todd Newell, SVP of Business Development at Nauticus. “It will be exciting to see the benefits and value this partnership yields for our customers.”

“Our team sees the opportunity to influence the full life cycle cost for both conventional and renewable offshore marine assets,” said Matt Kirk, SVP Specialist Engineering & Consulting at Wood. “To unlock these possibilities for our customers, we need step change technologies combined with deep domain engineering expertise. Wood is delighted to be working with a company such as Nauticus who is challenging convention and driving real innovation into the subsea autonomous solutions market.”  

Nauticus owns a fleet of green subsea and surface ocean-going robots. Its tandem robots includes Hydronaut, a small, optionally crewed vessel operating on the surface, and Aquanaut, the world’s first tetherless underwater robot that deploys robust and complex decision making, which can collect data and interact with the offshore environment without any personnel required nearby.

