July 17, 2024

Partnerships aims to bring Hydrographic Survey Data Processing to the Cloud

Terradepth and Hypack announced a strategic partnership designed to enable surveyors to run Hypack's software directly in the cloud through Terradepth's Absolute Ocean platform.

By integrating Hypack software with Terradepth's cloud-native Absolute Ocean platform, hydrographic surveyors can process ocean data in near-real time during surveys and seamlessly contextualize it with existing geophysical data, aiming to reduce the time from data collection to actionable insights, shrinking lead times from weeks to hours.

"We are very excited to share our latest innovation in ocean data processing with the integration of Absolute Ocean and HYPACK's sonar data software," said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. "Our goal is to revolutionize the hydrographic industry, making ocean data more accessible,
efficient, and actionable than ever before, and this partnership is a great example of this."

"We are excited to collaborate with Terradepth in offering an industry first: a complete, end-to-end subsea geophysical data processing, management, and delivery solution with HYPACK and Absolute Ocean, running in the cloud," said Straud Armstrong, Director of Business Development at HYPACK. "This partnership will provide our customers a dramatic efficiency gain from data collection to delivery, while enabling a secure processing from anywhere approach, and an easy way to ramp-up/ramp-down environments.”

