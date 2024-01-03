Wednesday, January 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 3, 2024

Partrac Hires Wilson as Business Development Director

Phil Wilson (Photo: Partrac)

Phil Wilson (Photo: Partrac)

Metocean and marine consulting services provider Partrac announced it has appointed Phil Wilson as its new business development director.

Wilson brings over 25 years of experience to the role, having worked in offshore energy, marine construction and dredging industries, with a recent focus on the offshore renewables sector.

Wilson said, “It is a really exciting time to be joining the Partrac team to support the service development plans and extend the company’s reach and presence globally during 2024 and beyond.”

Related News

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

(Photo: Boeing)

Boeing Delivers First Orca XLUUV to US Navy

Boeing announced it has delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following…

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Garnering power from ocean waves is a generation behind the progress of offshore wind, but Mocean Energy, led by founder…

Vos Joins Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ, a provider of intelligent ocean solutions and the creator of the OPENSEA operating system, appointed Jeff Vos…

Copyright Anton Balazh/AdobeStock

Tapping the Gas Bank in the Barents Sea

Analyses show that the Barents Sea contains significant resources, probably more gas than oil. What needs to be done if Norway…

Deploying mooring off boat: Jason Adelaars MBARI 2023

Synchro: Helping to Pull Emerging Tech through the “Valley of Death”

Taking subsea technology from the workbench to commercialization has always been fraught with hurdles and sinkholes. Synchro…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products: Vehicle Insights
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news