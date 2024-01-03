Partrac Hires Wilson as Business Development Director

Metocean and marine consulting services provider Partrac announced it has appointed Phil Wilson as its new business development director.

Wilson brings over 25 years of experience to the role, having worked in offshore energy, marine construction and dredging industries, with a recent focus on the offshore renewables sector.

Wilson said, “It is a really exciting time to be joining the Partrac team to support the service development plans and extend the company’s reach and presence globally during 2024 and beyond.”