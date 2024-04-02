GeoAcoustics Names Dave Holland CTO

Great Yarmouth, U.K. based hydroacoustic technology manufacturer GeoAcoustics Ltd announced it has appointed Dave Holland as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Holland, a hydrographic, geophysical and oceanographic survey industry veteran joins GeoAcoustics in a newly created position with responsibility for steering development of the highly regarded GeoSwath bathymetric sonar, GeoPulse sub-bottom profiler and Pulsar side scan sonar product ranges.

After finishing his BSc(Hons) in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Newcastle University, Holland has completed nearly four decades of work in marine survey equipment design and development, including 3D Sonar systems, shallow water sonar systems and high-resolution low voltage boomer and hydrophone seismic exploration systems, in addition to equipment database management.

Starting work with Electronic and Geophysical Services Ltd (EGS) in UK in 1987, Holland moved to the Hong Kong office, where he dedicated his efforts to inshore surveying across Southeast Asia while contributing to new equipment developments. His work included pre-commencement survey activities for Macau and Hong Kong Airports, alongside various civil engineering ventures throughout Asia.

Holland’s recent cooperation on the integration of magnetometer technology and ROTV ScanFish systems with Emu Ltd and Fugro, has also played a pivotal role in the evolution of UXO Clearance systems tailored for the renewables sector.

“Survey technology has changed massively since I first started out in the industry. I have worked with GeoAcoustics systems and watched as the company became a key player in the oceanographic and hydroacoustic sensors market throughout my career, so I am delighted to join the team and help to steer the creation of new and updated solutions across the portfolio,” Holland said.

“Dave’s experience and expertise in marine sonar systems is ideally suited to spearhead the development of our hydroacoustic technologies, while building upon the ground-breaking work the team has already delivered in the application of powerful AI for automated data analysis,” said Richard Dowdeswell Chief Commercial Officer at GeoAcoustics Ltd.