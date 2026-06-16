Pharos Offshore Group Successfully Completes Mediterranean Trenching Project

Pharos Offshore Group has completed a major trenching contract, awarded by Next Geosolutions for the Saipem Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP).

Using its high-performance jet trencher, Q1000, Pharos has successfully completed the subsea postlay trenching of both the 14-inch Raw Gas Sealine and the 10-inch Export Gas Sealine. Each pipeline included an associated fiber optic cable (FOC), which was also trenched as part of the scope.

Pharos worked in partnership and close collaboration with Next Geosolutions and Rana Subsea to deliver the project, with equipment mobilized onto the support vessel Olympic Delta.