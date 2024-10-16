Phoenix Appoints General Manager for the Pacific Region

Phoenix International announced it has appointed Travis Niederhauser to the position of General Manager─Pacific Region.

In this new role Niederhauser will be responsible overseeing and directing the day-to-day activities of the company's San Diego and Hawaii offices, pursuing growth opportunities for all Phoenix services in the area and establishing short and long range organizational and financial goals as part of the Phoenix strategic plan.

Chris Williams, Vice President, Manned Operations, said, “Travis began his career at Phoenix as a diver/tender and continued to work his way up through the ranks taking on multiple auxiliary roles including technical writing, non-destructive testing, diving supervisor, and project management. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset to Phoenix throughout his tenure and brings extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to this new role.”

Niederhauser said, “I am elated to represent Phoenix in this next level of leadership and look forward to continuing to work with our incredibly talented and dedicated personnel to support both our commercial and government clients alike.”