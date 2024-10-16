Wednesday, October 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 16, 2024

Phoenix Appoints General Manager for the Pacific Region

Travis Niederhauser (Photo: Phoenix International)

Travis Niederhauser (Photo: Phoenix International)

Phoenix International announced it has appointed Travis Niederhauser to the position of General Manager─Pacific Region.

In this new role Niederhauser will be responsible overseeing and directing the day-to-day activities of the company's San Diego and Hawaii offices, pursuing growth opportunities for all Phoenix services in the area and establishing short and long range organizational and financial goals as part of the Phoenix strategic plan.

Chris Williams, Vice President, Manned Operations, said, “Travis began his career at Phoenix as a diver/tender and continued to work his way up through the ranks taking on multiple auxiliary roles including technical writing, non-destructive testing, diving supervisor, and project management. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset to Phoenix throughout his tenure and brings extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to this new role.”

Niederhauser said, “I am elated to represent Phoenix in this next level of leadership and look forward to continuing to work with our incredibly talented and dedicated personnel to support both our commercial and government clients alike.”

Related News

(Photo: MINDEF Singapore)

Singapore Boosts Undersea Might with Two New Submarines

Singapore commissioned two new advanced submarines on Tuesday, vessels its navy says are meant to protect sea lines of communication…

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Technology Time - Newfoundland & Labrador Style

In the market for innovative maritime, offshore and subsea technology? If so, it’s a good bet that your colleagues in Newfoundland…

(Credit: Beam)

Beam’s AI-Driven AUV Put to Work at Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Beam, a company created by the recent merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has deployed ‘the world’s first’ autonomous underwater…

Aerial view from Signal Hill across Gibbet Hill with the Queen's Battery Barracks and the Narrows into St John's Harbor. Copyright Ralf Broskvar/AdobeStock

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Newfoundland & Labrador

The spaces and places of Newfoundland and Labrador’s maritime, offshore and subsea industries.The maritime industry in Newfoundland…

(Credit: Exail)

Exail Set to Bolster Ocean Floor Mapping Efforts of Seabed 2030 Project

Robotics, navigation and subsea imagery solutions provider Exail has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news