Phoenix bags deal for Submarine Emergency System

Phoenix was contracted by the Spanish Navy to provide a Submarine Emergency Ventilation and Decompression System (SEVDS), a rapidly transportable (via air, land, and sea) system that provides breathing air to disabled submarines to extend life on board while awaiting rescue and, if necessary, can be used to reduce internal submarine pressure to reduce hyperbaric risks to surviving personnel. SEVDS is capable to a depth of 600 meters (2,000 feet) and can be connected to the submarine by divers or ROV.

