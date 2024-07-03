 
New Wave Media

July 3, 2024

Jan de Nul, Partners Launch First Large-Scale Oyster Reef Restoration in Belgian North Sea

(Credit: Jan de Nul)

(Credit: Jan de Nul)

Jan De Nul Group, the Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, Shells & Valves and Mantis Consulting have launched a BELREEFS project, a first offshore pilot for large-scale oyster reef restoration in Belgian North Sea.

Industry and science join forces to tackle the challenges of restoring oyster reefs, a complex operation that requires innovation and creative solutions.

The complexity of the logistical support, and the sensitivity of oysters to disturbance (during seeding, transport and installation at sea), requires in-depth knowledge covering different fields of expertise.

Aside from many innovations to be implemented in the pilot, BELREEFS will also use 'remote setting', a technique in which they allow oyster larvae to settle directly on a suitable substrate in the lab, to release them into the sea afterwards. Once installed, the oysters will be followed for several years through an intensive monitoring program.

"We want to create an oyster reef that is self-sustaining. Our ambition is to create long-term nature restoration, without further human intervention. One of the choices we are making to achieve this, is to install the oyster reefs where they historically occurred: at the so-called gravel beds,” said Vicky Stratigaki, engineer and project coordinator for BELREEFS at Jan De Nul Group.

"To maximize the survival and reproduction of oyster reefs, we identify locations with the most suitable seabed and environmental conditions. Additionally, natural protection from damage and optimal placement conditions are crucial. Therefore, we will conduct a detailed mapping of the seabed,” Vera added Van Lancker and Steven Degraer, Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

Related News

Source: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Delivers Deepwater Atlantic Habitats II Report

TDI-Brooks has announced that the report for Contract M17PC00009, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of…

WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

OPT Closing in on US Government Contract for Multiple USVs Delivery

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has reached an agreement in principle on a sole source contract award for multiple WAM-Vs…

IMAGE COURTESY GLOSTEN

Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel Earns AIP

Glosten was awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the design of UC San Diego’s…

(Credit: FET)

FET Secures ROV Supply Contract for Ocean Research Facility

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from a major North American ocean research facility to supply an electric…

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

New Research Sheds Lights on the Huge Carbon Store in Canada’s Seabed

Protecting and effectively managing oceans and seabeds are crucial in the fight against climate change.Oceans have absorbed…

(Photo: Exail)

Exail Launches Its New DriX O-16 USV

Within a week, Exail’s new transoceanic uncrewed surface vessel (USV), DriX O-16, was launched and tested at sea, and demonstrated…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news