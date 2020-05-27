 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2020

Photo: Johan Castberg Anchor System Installation Underway

  • Photo by Benjamin Silden
  • Selveste Preben Von Photo by Schlanbusch.
  • Photo by Scott Carmichael
  • Photo by Scott Carmichael
  • Johan Castberg FPSO 3D illustration, Credit: Equinor Produced by Render AS
  • Photo by Benjamin Silden
  • Photo by Benjamin Silden Photo by Benjamin Silden
  • Selveste Preben Von Photo by Schlanbusch. Selveste Preben Von Photo by Schlanbusch.
  • Photo by Scott Carmichael Photo by Scott Carmichael
  • Photo by Scott Carmichael Photo by Scott Carmichael
  • Johan Castberg FPSO 3D illustration, Credit: Equinor Produced by Render AS Johan Castberg FPSO 3D illustration, Credit: Equinor Produced by Render AS
  • Photo by Benjamin Silden Photo by Benjamin Silden

Norwegian offshore vessel contractor Island Offshore has shared photos of what it says is one of the most comprehensive anchoring projects globally in 2020 - the installation of an anchor system for Equinor's Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

"An anchor system of enormous dimensions is currently being deployed at the oilfield, and Island Victory [installation vessel] is chartered for the job. This is one of the most comprehensive anchoring projects globally in 2020; preparing for the arrival of a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) which will be processing and storing oil from the 30 wells on the seabed when the production starts in 2022," Ocean Installer said Wednesday.

Client Ocean Installer and end customer Equinor cooperate closely with Island Offshore on this project, the vessel owner says.

"Weight and logistics in this project have called for good preparations, and we have spent much time planning together with client and customer. Each suction anchor weighs between 90 and 105 tonnes and is between 13 and 17 meters high. Island Victory loads five of these giants on board in one go,” the Captain onboard Island Victory says.

“In addition, the weight of the 170mm chain is 600kg per meter. Compared to a regular offshore anchor handling chain of 84mm the weight of the chain is not only double – it is four times as heavy!”





 




 
Photo: Island Offshore



On the first trip to Johan Castberg, five anchors and five anchor chains were loaded onboard the vessel. The objective is to set two anchors a day, as well as attaching anchor chains to each anchor. 


Three trips back and forth to Polarbase in Hammerfest are planned to get all anchors loaded. When all fifteen anchors are embedded into the sea floor, the installation of wire and top chain can start. This is placed on the seabed ready for the FPSO to hook up.

“Our job is to prepare everything before the FPSO arrives at the field. In addition to setting anchors and lines, the seabed floor conditions must be documented as well. Each meter of chain we place on the seabed is filmed by two work ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) operated by C-Innovation. These ROVs are equipped with arms making them able to perform tasks in addition to observing the operation beneath the surface. We use them in all types of jobs, the Captain explains.

As a preventive measure with reference to COVID-19 all parties have agreed to reduce crew for this job, to avoid cabin sharing. The project operation team from Ocean Installer and Equinor amounts to 67 persons in addition to the vessel crew.

The Island Victory will complete the Johan Castberg work at the beginning of July and will then start mobilizing for her next job in the Gulf of Mexico, starting in August.





 

Photo: Håvard Otnheim


Anchor installation photos by: Scott Carmichael (Ocean Installer), Benjamin Silden, Selveste Preben Von Schlanbusch.


Barents SeaEquinorGulf of Mexico
Email

Related News

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has unveiled a new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW)…

A broken container filled with furniture will be processed for salvage, recycling and waste onshore. (Photo: AMSA)

Australia Pressing Yang Ming to Pay for Container Cleanup

Dozens of containers lost from a ship at sea have been recovered off the coast of Australia as the country's maritime authority…

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY LEIGHAHN FERRARI, CHIEF MATE, U.S. NAVAL SHIP SALVOR

EvoLogics Modems Authorized for US Navy Use

ANU listing granted after favorable USBL accuracy testsEvoLogics underwater acoustic modems were recently listed as Authorized for Navy Use (ANU)…

Image Credit: Rovco

CWind Taps Rovco for East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm Work

UK-based ROV provider Rovco has been awarded a long-term contract by CWind for subsea work on the East Anglia ONE offshore…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

Image Credit: DNV GL

Are O&G Digital Twins Useful? DNV GL Moves to Find Out

Offshore classification and technology advisory group DNV GL has set out to test and see if Digital Twin technology and data…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Skilltrade B.V.

Skilltrade specializes in Hydrographic Survey training. Skilltrade provides a Hydrographic Survey Category "B" course in Rotterdam. Handbooks of Offshore Surveying are currently available: Volume I - Projects, Preparation & Processing, Volume II – Positioning & Tides and Volume III - Acquisition Sensors.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news