Tuesday, February 18, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 17, 2025

Meta Plans World’s Longest Subsea Cable

Source: Meta

Source: Meta

Meta has announced Project Waterworth: a plan to build the world’s longest subsea cable. The cable system will reach five continents and span over 50,000 kilometers (longer than the Earth’s circumference).

The company says the project will bring industry-leading connectivity to the U.S., India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions. “This project will enable greater economic cooperation, facilitate digital inclusion, and open opportunities for technological development in these regions. For example, in India, where we’ve already seen significant growth and investment in digital infrastructure, Waterworth will help accelerate this progress and support the country’s ambitious plans for its digital economy.”

Project Waterworth will be a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year investment to strengthen the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways by opening three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world, says Meta.

With Project Waterworth, the company will build the longest 24 fiber pair cable project in the world and will deploy first-of-its-kind routing, maximizing the cable laid in deep water — at depths up to 7,000 meters — and using enhanced burial techniques in high-risk fault areas, such as shallow waters near the coast, to avoid damage from ship anchors and other hazards.

“As AI continues to transform industries and societies around the world, it’s clear that capacity, resilience, and global reach are more important than ever to support leading infrastructure. With Project Waterworth we can help ensure that the benefits of AI and other emerging technologies are available to everyone, regardless of where they live or work.”

Related News

XLX EVO III ROV (Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET Unveils Next-Gen Work Class ROV

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its latest work class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, representing…

© leonardogonzalez / Adobe Stock

Understanding Collective Behavior

Researchers from the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany have worked out a…

Source: EU Commission

Baltic States Switch from Russian to European Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia's electricity grid to the EU's system on Sunday…

The Supporter 6000 ROV (Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign to Deliver Advanced ROV to Dutch NIOZ

Engineering firm Kystdesign has a contract with the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) for the construction…

© sakkmesterke / Adobe Stock

Cables Hold the Key to Quantum Communications

Speaking on Marine Technology TV this week, Dr Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret) and CEO of Ocean STL Consulting…

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Dr. Art Trembanis, University of Delaware According to marine scientist…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies & Products News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news