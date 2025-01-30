Thursday, January 30, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2025

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Ryan Miranda.

According to marine scientist and University of Delaware professor Art Trembanis, we’ve only mapped about 25 percent of the sea floor. 

However, advances in underwater robotics continue to expand the depth and range of ocean exploration. In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Trembanis about his career as a coastal geologist and how that intersects with working on shipwrecks, his experiences mapping the Bikini Atoll nuclear test site, finding the SS Choctaw, and where he sees the world of autonomous robotics headed.

“We’re already starting to see increasing uses of coordinated multi-autonomous systems, coordinated swarms of systems. So, it’s not just going out with an ROV or going out with an AUV. It’s going out with drones, aerial drones, autonomous surface vessels, AUVs, ROVs, recognizing that each of those platforms has different strengths and limitations and each can be used in a different way.”

About Art Trembanis

Arthur Trembanis is the director of the Coastal Sediments, Hydrodynamics and Engineering Laboratory (CSHEL) in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment at the University of Delaware. The work of CSHEL involves the development and utilization of advanced oceanographic instrumentation, particularly autonomous underwater vehicles for seafloor mapping and benthic habitat characterization. He received a bachelor’s degree in geology from Duke University in 1998, a Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Sydney in 1999, and a Ph.D. in marine sciences from the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences in 2004. His research interests include coastal and estuarine morphodynamics, sediment transport, hydrodynamics, autonomous underwater, aerial and surface vehicles, seafloor mapping, and geoacoustics.

Tune in and subscribe here:

Related News

Image courtesy Sid Hynes

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters Unleash New Tech

Unlocking new levels of multibeam performance with Norwegian Subsea MRUMotion Reference Units (MRUs) are crucial in bathymetric survey technology…

Image courtesy Kathy Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: USS Constitution - Still on Duty

The Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, hosted by Kathy A. Smith,  is dedicated to the People & the Science of Maritime Archaeology.EPISODE…

© Paulo Violis / Adobe Stock

Carbon Dumping

Australia has a reputation for naming animals based on their color: the red belly black snake, the red necked wallaby. More…

Source: SeaTrac

USV Hypoxia Mapping Capabilities Verified by Manned Vehicle

SeaTrac has used its SP-48 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to map potential hypoxic zones in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part…

Image courtesy OSIL

OSIL Buoy Charting New Waters in Central American Pacific

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) have manufactured a oceanographic data buoy system, the first of its kind in the…

Image courtesy FBS Podcast

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, Episode 4: Combing the Deep off the BC Coast

Podcast: Fascinated by Shipwrecks Episode 4: Combing the Deep off the BC CoastGuest: Jacques MarcHost: Kathy A. Smith“The thrill of new discoveries…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Reality Capture for Safer Marine Terminal Inspections
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Survey Technician

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news