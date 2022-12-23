 
New Wave Media

December 23, 2022

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal, under the direction of the project owner, Ifremer. The scientific program of this international oceanographic "station" is being overseen by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (Centre national de la recherche scientifique, CNRS), in partnership with the French National Centre for Space Studies (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales, CNES) and Ifremer.

What is the Polar Pod?
A cross between an oceanographic platform and a drifting lighthouse, Polar POD is one of a kind. It is designed to face the "furious fifties" and the highest waves on the planet. It will sail for three consecutive years with no planned return to land, which will require equipment that is easy to use, robust and tested. Environmentally sustainable, the platform will produce all the energy it needs using wind turbines, which will require very strict management of the vessel’s energy expenditure. The construction process started on September 1, 2022, and will continue for a period of 2 years. Several sea trials off the coast of South Africa will be required before the scheduled departure of the expedition from Port Elizabeth in South Africa in the last quarter of 2024.

What are the scientificobjectives?
Little is known about the Antarctic Ocean due to its size, proximity and harsh living conditions. Driven by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the Polar POD will circumnavigate the Antarctic Circle twice, making it three years of an uninterrupted campaign with the following main objectives:

  • Continuous measurement of atmosphere/ocean exchanges, in particular the CO2 absorption capacity of the planet's main ocean carbon sink.
  • Recording marine biodiversity by acoustics, from krill to whales.
  • Calibration of measurements made by satellites: weather conditions, sea states, ocean color, measurement of phytoplankton for spatial monitoring of biological activity.
  • Assessment of current pollution of the ocean: microplastics, organic pollutants, heavy metals and aerosols.

When did the Polar Pod Project Start?
In the works since 2016 when Ifremer was appointed as the authority in charge of the construction of the Polar POD, the last six years have been spend completing the preliminary designstudies with the French marine engineering firm, Ship-ST, to verify the technical and operational feasibility to public investors. Time was also required to develop a scientific program under the leadership of the CNRS, clearly define the specifications of the instrumentation to be integrated on the Polar POD, start the bidding process for potential shipyards and to seek funding.

On August 5, 2022, the Piriou/3C Metal joint venture was selected: Piriou shipyards for the construction of the main deck in Brittany, France, and 3C Metal for the construction of the truss, the torus, the bottom box and final assembly in Cape Town, South Africa.

The construction of the Polar POD has received funding from the French government under the management of the National Research Agency (Agence Nationale de la Recherche) under the future investment program integrated into France 2030, an investment plan which focuses on sectors of France’s industrial future by the year 2030).

What are the partners saying?

  • Jean-Louis Etienne
    • “Polar POD is certainly the most ambitious expedition that I have worked on since 2010, and I am not afraid to say that it is my masterpiece. Therefore, the launch of the construction process of this "vertical ship" is a great moment in my life as a polar explorer; it is the fruit of perseverance, nourished by the enthusiasm of the scientific community and the naval engineering office Ship-ST who have accompanied me on this bold project. To dare is to engage your imagination beyond certainties.”

  • François Houllier, Chairman and CEO of Ifremer
    • “The project management for the construction of the manned, drifting, oceanographic platform, Polar POD, has been entrusted to Ifremer; it is unquestionably a key step in the overall project which aims to improve knowledge of the Southern Ocean and its ocean–atmosphere interactions. In a relatively unknown area of the planet, this unique platform will enable the collection of valuable scientific information that will complement and enrich the existing range of spatial data and in-situ data.”

  • Vincent Faujour, President of Piriou Group.
    • “We are very happy to take part in this audacious adventure and to take up a technological challenge that is perfectly in line with Piriou's innovation strategy and its commitment to decarbonizing maritime transport.” 


  • Philippe Boy, President of 3C Metal
    • “The award of this project to 3C Metal in joint venture with Piriou shipyards is the perfect illustration of our diversification strategy for the company's activities. All 3C Metal teams are on board to make this unique and ambitious project a true success.”

Related News

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

©Seatronics

Seatronics Sells Two Reusable Mine Disposal Systems to Elbit

Seatronics, a brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics Division, has begun the final installation and commissioning phase in the…

©Kraken Robotics

Maritime Defense Industry Specialist Joins Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. "Mr.

On July 3, 1970, France carried out the “Licorne” nuclear test on the atoll of Muroroa, French Polynesia. Creative Commons

Modeling Shows How Nuclear War Would Devastate the World’s Oceans

The US and Russia have recently agreed to hold talks on the New START Treaty, the only accord left regulating the two largest…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A new generation in motion sensing for autonomous subsea vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news