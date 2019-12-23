Polarcus Wins Seismic Project in APAC

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…
Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.
EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.
Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.