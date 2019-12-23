 
New Wave Media

December 23, 2019

Polarcus Wins Seismic Project in APAC

(Photo: Polarcus)

(Photo: Polarcus)

Polarcus has been awarded an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region, the company announced on Monday.

According to Polarcus, the work is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2020 with a duration of approximately four months.

Asia PacificPolarcus
Email

Related News

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea to Supply 20K SPS for Chevron's Anchor

Oilfield services company Schlumberger announced Thursday that its subsea arm has received a contract from Chevron to provide…

NotiloPlus’ Seasam AUV has been operating around the world. Photo from NotiloPlus.

Subsea Tech's 'March of Miniaturization'

A growing battalion of small, compact systems is marching in on the subsea world, in some ways making it a bigger space for more to enter.

Photo Courtesy of National Oceanography Centre

#Oi2020 History

In 2015, researchers at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) used Royal Navy submarine data to investigate the nature of…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

Image: ROVCO

SubSLAM Live: Live 3D Subsea Streaming Tech Debuts

Rovco launched “SubSLAM Live” a 3D Streaming technology which it says will allow a video live stream 3D underwater pointclouds…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news