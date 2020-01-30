 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2020

Polarcus Seismic Vessel Refit Completed

(Photo: Navalrocha)

(Photo: Navalrocha)

Portugal’s Navalrocha shipyard said it has completed a multimillion-euro repair and refit project for Dubai-based marine geophysical company Polarcus.

The drydock project which completed in January 2020 involved a broad package of work to the ultra-modern 14 streamer 3D/4D seismic vessel – Polarcus Naila.

The vessel is environmentally advanced with diesel-electric propulsion, high specification catalytic converters, a double hull and advanced bilge water cleaning system.

“The Polarcus Naila visited Navalrocha shipyard for a total of 33-days running through the Christmas period,” said Navalrocha Commercial Director Sergio Rodrigues. “The project involved five principal partners which operate at the Navalrocha shipyard base and a series of other specialist maritime firms, delivering a variety of mechanical, hydraulic, piping, steel work, blasting and painting as well as oil, fuel and ballast tank cleaning, carpentry and welding.

“Around 350 engineers were involved in the project which required careful management of high-value survey equipment. Four mobile cranes, three yards cranes and six forklift trucks were used to maneuver onboard infrastructure. Engineers repaired four winches, replaced a further two and installed two new winches to boost operations.

“A new partnership with Cyprus-based Deme Marine also saw the delivery of robotic hydro-blasting. This service helped reduce time and manpower while ensuring zero dust contamination or damage to seismic equipment, which can occur using more traditional slurry blasting techniques.

(Photo: Navalrocha)

“A key reason Polarcus selected our yard was due to the scale of our graving docks. The vessel required draft clearance of 2.5 meters, dock floor to bottom of the vessel, to facilitate the main body of work involving the renewal of 12 box cooler units. The graving docks are also more suited to managing heavier vessels compared to floating docks.”

The news comes shortly after Navalrocha delivered its first ever BWTS project for the Paxoi bunker tanker capping off an active 12 months notching up than 30 drydock, wet basin and pier-side projects. Recent work has involved livestock carriers, polar expedition vessels, car-ferries, tugboats, cargo-carriers, cruise ships and sailing vessels. The yard is also driving further expansion in the LPG and product carrier markets.

Middle East operator Polarcus is responsible for delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from pole to pole, through its fleet of six specialist vessel.

Polarcus Naila superintendent Danilo Latkovic said, “The project involved large volume of work with 140 small scale plus larger individual jobs. During the stay we had some unexpected large works which the yard managed well. Our decision to use Navalrocha shipyard was based on numerous factors including the accommodating our deep draft and block height demand. However, it was mostly driven by Navalrocha’s ability to fully focus its resources and facilities on our project. The scale of the yard means it does not manage multiple large projects at same time, which can be a shortfall in the case of larger yards.

“The Polarcus Naila is the second vessel in the Polarcus fleet, purpose built for advanced 3D towed marine seismic services worldwide to the oil and gas industry. It is regarded as one of the world’s most environmentally friendly and technologically sophisticated marine seismic vessels, capable of towing up to 12 by 8,000-meter streamers.”

(Photo: Navalrocha)

imagingMiddle Eastoil and gas industry
Email

Related News

Johan Sverdrup subsea layout (Image: Equinor)

Uptick for Subsea Tree Orders Coming

Increasing activity, led by scaled down, accelerated projects and subsea tiebacks is helping drive an increasing business in the subsea industry.

(Photo by Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Coast Guard, Scripps Launch Blue Technology Center of Expertise

The U.S. Coast Guard and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego will launch the Blue…

New model tool: the iCon inspection robot searches for cracks. CREDIT: OceanTech

Subsea Robots in the Splash Zone

From their base deep within a former World War II U-boat pen, Norwegian outfit, OceanTech, is developing a set of robot tools…

Ethan Edson of Ocean Diagnostics demonstrates some of his microplastic sensors. Credit: Ocean Diagnostics.

SMTP Helps to Power Future Ocean Tech

On an unseasonably warm October day in San Francisco, hundreds gather in the Dogpatch district to hear about the latest innovations…

Greensea CEO Ben Kinnaman announced the opening of his company's second office.

Greensea Opens Second Location

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation…

Seafloor map showing pockmark and micro-depressions in the seafloor off Big Sur. Image: © 2019 MBARI

Researchers Find Mysterious Seafloor Holes

During a recent survey of the deep seafloor off Big Sur, MBARI researchers discovered thousands of mysterious holes or pits in the seafloor.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news