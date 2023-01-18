Wednesday, January 18, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 18, 2023

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc. Image courtesy General Oceans

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc. Image courtesy General Oceans

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc.; one of its four operating companies. Poroy brings more than 25 years of experience in the ocean technology space, including sensors, robotics, autonomy, and the interplay of multi-domain maritime systems.  
Jesse Rodocker, founder of Strategic Robotic Systems said “Omer’s addition to our leadership team enhances our ability to scale this business and diversify into new application areas; we’re happy to welcome him on board as we enter our next stage of growth.”  

 During his tenure at General Dynamics Mission Systems, Poroy led enterprise-level strategy and business development initiatives through various campaigns encompassing Undersea Warfare, Maritime Autonomy and Distributed Maritime Operations. Prior to General Dynamics, he held various positions at Bluefin Robotics and Teledyne Technologies.  

Poroy received his MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, and holds Ocean Engineering degrees from Florida Institute of Technology.

Related News

FarSounder Argos for Turkish USVs

FarSounder Argos 3D Forward Looking Navigation Sonars have been included in the navigation control system for two Unmanned…

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, alongside the 18m XL-class USV hull at the company's production facility in Tollesbury, Essex, UK (Photo credit SEA-KIT International)

Sea-Kit Ramps Up, Triples USV Production Capacity

Sea-Kit International’s new production facility for its larger XL-Class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) is now operational…

Figure 3. The author with a 440Wh car battery that floats! (Photo by Brian Hardy, Global Ocean Design)

Lander Lab #5: Lithium Polymer Batteries

A column about the Technologies, Strategies, and Use of Ocean LandersLithium-Polymer batteries offer a safe and robust option…

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

Figure 3: Image of 7-meter Dory and Anchor Scar taken from HII REMUS with MINSAS 60. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

HII’s New Medium Class UUV sports Kraken SAS

Kraken Robotics said its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System has been selected as the standard payload…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Racing to the Bottom: Seabed Warfare Brings Threats, Opportunities

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news