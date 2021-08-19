 
August 19, 2021

ABB to Power Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project in Australia

Using world-leading subsea compression technology, Jansz-Io Compression is positioned to maintain long-term natural gas supply to Gorgon. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.333 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent). Credit: ABB

Using world-leading subsea compression technology, Jansz-Io Compression is positioned to maintain long-term natural gas supply to Gorgon. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.333 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent). Credit: ABB

ABB has secured a contract worth around $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for Chevron's multi-billion-dollar Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project, offshore W. Australia.

The Jansz-Io field is located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. 

The field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas project, one of the world’s largest natural gas developments. 

Sanctioned by Chevron last month, the J-IC project, which moves gas from the deep seas to shore, marks only the third time that this type of subsea compression technology is being deployed globally and the first time outside of Norway where ABB was also responsible for providing the EPS. The Åsgard and Gullfaks fields in Norway were the first to use subsea compression technology.

The project will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne (Topside and Hull) normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135km submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island.  

“The Jansz-Io Compression project is a major enabler in maintaining an important source of natural gas to customers in Asia Pacific. It will support energy transition across the region where many countries primarily rely on coal for energy generation,” said Peter Terwiesch, President, Process Automation at ABB. Credit: ABB

"Burning natural gas produces around half as much carbon dioxide per unit of energy compared with coal. We’re proud to be leading the way in the global energy industry by pioneering innovative subsea power technologies that bring us closer to a carbon-neutral future. This project reflects our close collaboration and trusted subsea history with Chevron and Aker Solutions.”

“This game-changing technology significantly reduces power consumption and emissions compared to power generated offshore by local gas turbines and compressors located topside,” said Brandon Spencer, President, Energy Industries at ABB. “Subsea compressors are key to helping improve reservoir recoverability and ensuring optimal use of resources from existing fields.”

“This is a very important project for us as it supports our commitment to enable lower-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. We are pleased to once again be joining forces with ABB to take subsea solutions to the next level and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production,” added Maria Peralta, Subsea Executive Vice-President at Aker Solutions.

ABB will provide the majority of the electrical equipment, both topside and subsea, for J-IC. The project will combine two core ABB technologies - power from shore and Variable Speed Drive (VSD) long step-out subsea power - for the first time. The electrical system will be able to transmit 100 megavolt-amperes over a distance of approximately 140 kilometers and at depths of 1,400 meters.

The contract was awarded following concept development and a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study. Work will start immediately and the subsea compression system is expected to be in operation in 2025, ABB said.


