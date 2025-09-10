Wednesday, September 10, 2025
 
Eco Wave Power Launches First-Ever US Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power launched its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in collaboration with AltaSea and Shell Marine Renewable Energy (MRE).

This project marks the first onshore wave energy installation in the U.S., showcasing Eco Wave Power's patented technology and setting the stage for large-scale wave energy deployment along America's coastlines.

The demonstration site features floaters, which capture the motion of ocean waves to generate renewable electricity - proving the technology's potential to deliver reliable and clean power.

While still in demonstration mode, the project provides a key foundation for commercial-scale operations, positioning Eco Wave Power as the frontrunner in the emerging U.S. wave energy sector.

“Wave energy has enormous potential - it is predictable, reliable, and available right here on our coastlines. With projects like this, we are proving that wave energy is not just the future - it is here, now. So, let's celebrate this milestone together. Because today, we are not just cutting a ribbon - we are opening the door to a new era of clean energy for California and for the world,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for California, aligning with the state's bold climate policies and Senate Bill 605, which calls for the creation of a comprehensive wave energy roadmap.

Federal support is also growing, led by Congresswoman Nanette Díaz Barragán, who recently introduced the Marine Energy Technologies Acceleration Act, a $1 billion initiative to scale marine energy across the nation.

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
