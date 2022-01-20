Thursday, January 20, 2022
 
New Product: EdgeTech 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar

Photo courtesy EdgeTech

Photo courtesy EdgeTech

EdgeTech introduced the 6205s2 Combined Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System.  Building on the 6205 and 6205s systems, EdgeTech redesigned the 6205s2 and delivers a more compact and lighter package with additional features and benefits including the options for an integrated INS, the higher resolution frequency pair of 850/1600 kHz, and EdgeTech’s gap-fill side scan output.

The EdgeTech 6205s2 is designed to produce real time, high resolution, 3D maps of the seafloor while providing an enhanced and fully integrated swath bathymetry and dual frequency side scan sonar system.  

The system offers co-registered dual frequency side scan and bathymetry with swath coverages up to 200° with a selection of equidistant and equiangle output options.  Additionally, the 6205s2 is the only bathymetry system to now offer EdgeTech’s motion tolerant side scan sonar feature for operation in more adverse weather conditions.  The new 6205s2 is ideally suited to compact USV (unmanned surface vehicles) projects, especially those looking to achieve bathymetry, side scan and sub bottom profiler datasets with a single data-pass.

