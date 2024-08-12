 
August 12, 2024

Prysmian Awarded $96 Million in Trade Secrets Dispute Against Sterlite

Italian cable maker Prysmian on Monday received about $96 million in its trade secrets case against India's Sterile Technologies.

Prysmian filed the lawsuit in 2021 claiming that a former executive Stephen Szymanski misused trade secrets and took them to his new employer Sterlite, a networking technology provider.

The trial found out that Sterlite possessed information regarding clients, products, and Prysmian's manufacturing facilities expansion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru)

