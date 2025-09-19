Prysmian Completes Cable Laying for Canary Islands Interconnector

Prysmian’s cable laying vessel (CLV) Cable Enterprise has completed the installation of subsea cables for a new electrical interconnection between Tenerife and La Gomera, Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said.

The double-circuit cable laying began on August 29 with two crossings from San Sebastián de La Gomera to Punta Blanca in Tenerife, ahead of schedule thanks to favorable sea conditions, the company said. The full infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The 36-km subsea section reaches a maximum depth of 1,145 meters, making it the world’s deepest alternating current 66 kV tripolar subsea link. Red Eléctrica said the design required lightweight materials capable of meeting the demanding conditions of the installation environment.

Next steps include two cable protection campaigns in autumn and early winter, jointing of the cables in transition chambers, and testing in November.

The project also includes fully underground land sections on both islands and two new substations, one recently completed at El Palmar in La Gomera and another in service since early this year at Chío in Tenerife.

The interconnection, part of Spain’s 2021–2026 electricity transmission development plan, aims to improve security of supply in La Gomera, allow greater integration of renewable energy and reduce overall generation costs by linking the two islands’ systems.

It will also enable Tenerife to take advantage of La Gomera’s surplus renewable power, according to Red Eléctrica.