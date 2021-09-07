Tuesday, September 7, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 7, 2021

Prysmian, Asso.subsea to Deliver Export Cable for French Floating Wind Farm

Illustration - Credit: MHI Vestas

Illustration - Credit: MHI Vestas

Italy-based subsea cable maker Prysmian Group together with subsea installation firm Asso.subsea, has signed a contract with RTE, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité, for the development of an export subsea power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 25 km and attached another 66kV submarine dynamic cables with EPR insulation for about 1 km connecting the shore to a floating substation. Prysmian will also provide an additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables with XLPE insulation.

All subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian Group’s center in Nordenham (Germany), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France). The contract is worth $35,6 million.

"The notice to proceed is planned by the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023," Prysmian said.

Asso.subsea, will provide the installation services for the project. The company will design and perform all marine works required for the project,
such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection, and HDD works at landfall.

Related News

Andrew Hodgson - Credit: Subsea UK

Global Underwater Hub Appoints Its First Chair

Global Underwater Hub, a newly formed UK-based subsea industry organization, has appointed Andrew Hodgson, a former CEO of…

Credit: Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Tech for Israeli Navy

Wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Israeli Navy, to examine…

Illustration only - damedias/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Joins Seabed Mineral Extraction Arena

TechnipFMC, a company best known for its offshore oilfield services and equipment, is looking to diversify its offering and…

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

Image courtesy OSIL

Seaweed Farming Boom Drives Development of new Aquaculture Monitoring Buoy

Driven by a significant increase in Seaweed Farming globally, Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) created and offers…

The dual screen set up of EOD Workspace Simulator. Operator view is on the left, supervisor view on the right. Photo courtesy Greensea

New EOD Workspace Simulator from Greensea, GRi

Greensea Systems has launched the new EOD Workspace Simulator. The new simulator, created in partnership with GRi Simulations…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ENAG

Experts in static and dynamic energy conversion aboard all types of ships since 1946, ENAG provides a wide range of standard and customised products for merchant vessels, passenger vessels, ferries, fishing boats, warships (frigates, submarines, aircraft carriers)…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

ASD Tug Master

● Bahrain, Hidd

Marine Electrician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news