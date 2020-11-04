 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2020

ABS Publishes Subsea Mining Guide

© railwayfx / Adobe Stock

© railwayfx / Adobe Stock

ABS has published the Guide for Subsea Mining, detailing class requirements for the design, construction, installation and survey of mobile offshore mining units.

The publication, which ABS is calling an industry-first, comes as global interest in resources on the seafloor grows to support the emerging low carbon economy.

“The world demand for metals required for new forms of transportation and electrical storage is increasing. Metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and manganese exist on land, but are increasingly difficult to extract sustainably. Subsea mining, with the abundant resources on the seabed, offers an alternative,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

Available on the ABS website, the guide covers ship-type and column-stabilized units, focusing on three major elements: the hull structure; the anchoring and equipment; and onboard machinery, equipment and systems. The guide also provides class requirements for subsea mining equipment and systems placed onboard mobile offshore mining units and submerged in water.

“This guide underscores the ABS mission to promote the safety of life, property and the environment by helping the industry develop safer offshore mining units, and subsea mining equipment and systems,” Tremblay said.

Having been involved in offshore subsea mining projects with clients around the world, ABS noted it has considerable experience in the classification of a range of offshore units, with deep understanding of the challenges involved in operation of these assets, including their mooring and stability.

Email

Related News

Photo: Copyright Keith Ellenbogen/iLCP

Coral Reef Health Report: Palau’s Coral Reefs - A Jewel of the Ocean

The latest report from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation finds Palau’s reefs had the highest coral cover observed…

LaDawn Lounsbury (Photo: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions)

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S.-based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions said it has appointed LaDawn Lounsbury to its Business Development Team.Lounsbury…

Image: DOE, NOAA

DOE, NOAA Challenge Innovators to Integrate Renewable Energy, Ocean Obs

The U.S. Department of Energy and NOAA announced the opening of the DEVELOP Competition within the Ocean Observing Prize…

Offshore Wind Webinar: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Offshore wind has the potential to impact North America's entire offshore energy, maritime, ports and logistics value chain.

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems…

Credit: ROVOP

In a First, ROVOP Inspects Offshore Installation via Video Link

UK-based ROV services provider ROVOP has said it has delivered its first remote platform-based inspection, repair, and maintenance workscope…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

develogic GmbH

develogic subsea systems is a German based company founded in 2000. Right from the beginning the company developed high-tech signal processing solutions for the machine tool, automotive and aerospace industry as well as first solutions for non destructive testing and underwater communication systems.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news