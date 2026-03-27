More than $4k Raised For Homelessness at Subsea Expo Awards Dinner

A national housing and homelessness charity has benefited thanks to the generosity of guests at the recent Subsea Expo Awards Dinner held in Aberdeen.

More than USD$4600 (£3,500) was raised for Shelter at the Global Underwater Hub (GUH) organized event, which took place at P&J Live in February. The annual dinner celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals working at the forefront of the UK’s underwater industry.

During the evening, guests were encouraged to donate money to support Shelter’s work across the UK providing advice and practical assistance to people struggling with poor housing or homelessness. Founded in 1966, Shelter campaigns for better investment in housing and improved housing laws and policies, as it defends people’s right to a safe home and helps to combat the impact of the housing emergency.

Around 350 people attended the prestigious annual dinner, which was supported by headline partner Boskalis Subsea Services, along with C-Kore Systems, Deepsea Technologies, Genesis and Viper Innovations. The ceremony is held as part of Subsea Expo, a two-day exhibition and conference that provides a showcase for the latest innovations and developments in the UK’s underwater industry. Nine awards were presented on the night, with companies and individuals across the UK gaining recognition for their achievements in innovation, technology development, international business, workforce development and overall business performance.