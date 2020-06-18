Geo Ranger Survey Vessel Passes Sea Trials

The hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger has this week successfully passed sea trials on the river Ems, the Dutch Shipbuilder Royal Niestern Sander said Thursday.

"In presence of the client Geo Plus, surveyors of Bureau Veritas and various commissioning engineers of Kongsberg and Alewijnse, the capabilities of the vessel were tested thoroughly," the shipbuilder said.

Royal Niestern Sander in April 2019 signed the contract to build the vessel with Geo Plus BV.

After the start of construction in September 2019, the ship was transported early February from the construction hall to the quayside to prepare for the launch in March 2020.

The ship was designed together with Conoship International BV and is aimed to be leased out to companies that conduct research related to dredging and offshore wind farm works.









