Thursday, August 17, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 17, 2023

Reach Subsea Wins Work with 'Major European Energy Firm'

Credit: Reach Subsea

Credit: Reach Subsea

Norway-based subsea services company Reach Subsea said Thursday it had received a notice of contract award, subject to successful contract negotiation, from an unnamed "major European energy provider."

The potential contract has a duration of approximately 75 vessel days and is scheduled for execution in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project will utilize one of Reach Subsea’s DP2 subsea vessels and the onboard high-speed survey ROV, the Surveyor Interceptor.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea said: "We are delighted to receive this significant contract, which represents a great endorsement by a major European energy company. We entered the summer season with a record high order backlog and higher capacity than ever, and during the summer we have been extremely busy with project activity. In parallel, we are experiencing very high tender activity, which confirms our highly positive market outlook driven both by oil and gas investments as well as the roll-out of offshore renewable energy projects."

Related News

Credit: SeekOps/AdobeStock

System Built for Mars Operations Used for Offshore Methane Emissions Detection

Technology first developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), which is being used to detect offshore methane emissions…

Elkhorn coral fragments rescued from overheating ocean nurseries sit in cooler water at Keys Marine Laboratory. (Photo: NOAA)

The Heroic Effort to Save Florida’s Coral Reef from Devastating Ocean Heat

Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida’s Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals…

Credit; 23 Degrees Renewables

23D Completes Subsea Cable Trenching and Burial Work for European Client

Nearshore and onshore power installation contractor and marine consultancy company 23 Degrees Renewables (23D), part of OEG Group…

(Image: L3Harris)

First AUV Launched from a Moving Submarine

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has been launched from a moving submarine in what is said to be a world first.U.S.…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Charters Innovative Unmanned Surface Vessel for Subsea Inspection, Survey Work

Offshore and subsea services provider DeepOcean will charter a newbuild unmanned surface vessel (USV) for subsea inspection…

Credit: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy to Supply HVDC Converter Stations for UK's Longest HVDC Link

Hitachi Energy said Wednesday it had been selected as preferred technology provider of SSEN Transmission and National Grid…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Engineer

● Ventura, CA, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news