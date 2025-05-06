 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2025

ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

(Credit: Viridien)

(Credit: Viridien)

French seismic company Viridien has sold its Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics management solution to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to enhance operational efficiency and safety across its Western offshore exploration and production (E&P) operations in India.

The sale includes a five-year contract to provide ONGC with dedicated on-premises Sercel software and support services.

The Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution will digitize and streamline ONGC’s complex offshore E&P logistics, increasing situational awareness through real-time vessel tracking and boosting efficiency in operational planning while also managing helicopter transit.

Seamless integration with ONGC’s ERP systems will also ensure efficient data exchange and decision-making.

Additionally, Marlin’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms will future-proof ONGC’s operations by further enhancing operational efficiency and planning.

All of this will support ONGC’s vision to deliver business excellence and achieve their carbon neutrality objectives.

“We are proud to support ONGC’s digitalization strategy with our Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution. Tailored for both cloud-based and on-premises deployment, it offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a client’s diverse infrastructure needs.

“This award widens our footprint in India’s offshore energy sector and opens up future growth opportunities for our Sercel software solutions in the region,” said Jérôme Denigot, EVP, Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien.

Related News

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

Sentinel Subsea has completed the project for North Sea oil and gas operator, which involved the deployment of two WellSentinel…

(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total…

(Credit: LLOG)

EnerMech Gets LLOG’s Gulf of America Pre-Commissioning Job

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract from oil company LLOG for pre-commissioning services at the…

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

KAUST Research Vessel Keel Laid at Freire Shipyard

The keel laying of the new research vessel, Thuwal II, for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

India Stretches Bids Deadline for 13 Offshore Deep-Sea Mineral Blocks

India has extended an auction of deep-sea blocks containing critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products until May 1…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

Custom yacht signage and design for nearly 15 years and with several generations of experienced craftsmen before us. Our approach to any challenge will be executed with perfection. Anything is possible, discover the possibilities! YachtSign manufactures sign for any size and type of yacht and boat.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news