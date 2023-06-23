 
June 23, 2023

Renexia, Seas Geosciences Ink Seabed Exploration Deal

Renexia, a Toto Group company active in the renewable-energy sector, signed an agreement with Seas Geosciences, part of Sealaska’s Woocheen ocean-health group of businesses, to study the most environmentally sustainable mooring and anchoring solutions for the turbines at Med Wind, a floating offshore wind farm project in the Mediterranean.
Seas will deploy its robotic seafloor drill and cone penetration testing up to 40 meters below the seafloor, in water more than 900 meters deep, to acquire geotechnical information about geohazards at the project site in the Sicily Channel. The work will enable Renexia to define and design the most appropriate seabed anchoring systems for the turbines and ensure maximum attention to the surrounding ecosystem.
Med Wind will be built gradually in stages, reaching a full installation of up to 190 turbines capable of generating total energy of about 9 Twh.

