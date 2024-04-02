 
April 2, 2024

Mooreast to Anchor Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Southern France

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings has secured an order to supply its proprietary anchors for Eolmed pre-commercial floating offshore wind farm.

Mooreast has partnered with French installation contractor Bourbon Offshore to supply Mooreast’s MA5S mooring drag anchors for the Eolmed project located off the Port-La Nouvelle and Gruissan in Southern France.

Bourbon will provide transport and installation services to the 30MW pre-commercial project, which is being developed by Qair, a European independent energy company, with TotalEnergies and floating technology supplier BW Ideol.

Up to 35 tonnes each, the anchors command a holding power of up to 1,210 metric tonnes. The anchors, set to moor three floating wind turbines, are expected to be delivered by October 2024.

The anchors will be manufactured at Mooreast’s yard at 51 Shipyard Road in Singapore.

“The project win in France underscores the growing confidence that international players in the floating renewable industry have in us. The European floating wind energy sector is known for its rigorous standards and we are proud that Mooreast is able to achieve market acceptance in this region,” said Sim Koon Lam, founder, Executive Director, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Mooreast.

The three 10 MW turbines for Eolmed floating offshore wind farm will be supplied by Vestas. Together, they will be able to produce more than 110 million kWh/year by 2025, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 50,000 inhabitants.

