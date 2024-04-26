 
New Wave Media

April 26, 2024

Fugro Gets Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Survey Job

Illustration (Credit: Fugro)

RWE and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) have appointed Fugro to conduct geotechnical seabed survey on 3 GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm.

The findings will give a detailed and accurate picture of the ground conditions, which will aid in designing the optimal foundations and array cables for the sites, according to RWE.

The Dogger Bank South (DBS) consists of two site - DBS East and DBS West – located over 100km offshore in the shallow area of the North Sea known as Dogger Bank.

Each project could will have installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW which, when combined, could potentially generate enough clean, green renewable energy to power the equivalent of over 3 million typical UK homes each year.

The survey marks a major step forward in developing the Dogger Bank South (DBS) projects, RWE said.

In March, Masdar acquired a 49% stake in the DBS projects as part of the agreement with RWE.

The next development milestone for the projects will be the submission of applications for Development Consent Orders, expected to be during the second quarter of 2024.

If successful, the next steps would be to secure Contracts for Difference (CfD), followed by financing, construction and finally commissioning by 2031.

