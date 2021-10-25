Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
New Wave Media

October 25, 2021

Report: Population of North Atlantic right whales Hits 20-year Low

Catalog #2420 swims with her fifth calf off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on March 7, 2021. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA permit #19674

Catalog #2420 swims with her fifth calf off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on March 7, 2021. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA permit #19674

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced that the North Atlantic right whale population dropped to 336 in 2020, an eight percent decrease from 2019 and the lowest count in 20 years.

“We are obviously discouraged by this estimate, but quite frankly, not surprised. The right whale research and conservation communities know that while widespread efforts to change the trajectory of the species have been undertaken, they have not been enough,” said Heather Pettis, associate scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and executive administrator of the Consortium.

North Atlantic right whales have been on a downward trajectory since 2011, when the species was at its highest estimate of 481 whales. In the past 10 years, the species has declined by 30%. Human impacts, specifically entanglements in fixed fishing gear and vessel strikes, remain the biggest threats to the survival of this species. Recent research shows that body lengths of right whales have been decreasing over the past four decades, with life-threatening entanglements leaving individual animals with less energy to devote toward growth and reproduction. New England Aquarium research has also shown that 86% of identified right whales have been entangled one or more times in fishing gear.

“There is no question that human activities are driving this species toward extinction. There is also no question that North Atlantic right whales are an incredibly resilient species. No one engaged in right whale work believes that the species cannot recover from this. They absolutely can, if we stop killing them and allow them to allocate energy to finding food, mates, and habitats that aren’t marred with deadly obstacles,” said Dr. Scott Kraus, chair of the Consortium.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium meeting, which is being held virtually October 26-27, 2021, will also be releasing reports on whale births and deaths. In 2021, scientists tracked 18 mother-calf pairs, a number that is cause for optimism yet well below the annual average of 23 pairs from the previous decade. Additionally, there were two documented mortalities in 2021. The 2021 male calf of “Infinity” (Catalog #3230) was struck by a recreational fishing boat in the calving grounds off the Florida coast on February 12 and died soon after. Just days later, 11-year-old adult male “Cottontail” (Catalog #3920) was found dead off Myrtle Beach, SC, after being sighted entangled and emaciated. While the relatively low number of mortalities is encouraging, research has shown that just 36% of mortalities are actually detected—with known deaths representing a fraction of the true death toll.

“The combination of fewer detected deaths and an increase in births provides some rare good news for this species. We estimate there are less than 100 breeding females remaining. Let’s hope that calving continues to improve with many more positive years ahead if we are to reverse the species’ downturn,” said Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium and the Identification Database curator for the Consortium.
Collaborative efforts to reduce the lethal and sub-lethal impacts of human-caused threats to North Atlantic right whales have involved conservationists, scientists, government agencies, and the fishing and shipping industries. Yet despite these significant measures, saving this species from extinction will require bolder, more decisive and immediate action. History has shown right whales are a resilient species that can recover if humans provide an ocean habitat suitable for these whales to thrive.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which was co-founded in 1986 by the New England Aquarium and partners from the University of Rhode Island, the Center for Coastal Studies, Marineland of Florida, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, formed as a means for right whale researchers to collaborate and share data in order to understand and protect the species. 

The Consortium is holding its annual meeting this week, and following the meeting it will draft a comprehensive annual report on the status of the species; survey, management, and research activities; and recommendations for action.

Related News

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Seatronics and RTSYS are at Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton this week to perform a live demonstration of the Comet-300 AUV. Image courtesy RTSYS

Seatronics, RTSYS Announce Global Distribution Deal

Seatronics announced a global distribution agreement with French manufacturer RTSYS for its autonomous underwater vehicles…

(Photo: Brett Cote / U.S. Navy)

US Nuclear Sub Hits 'Object' in Asia-Pacific

U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-Pacific region, but the incident…

Photo courtesy Saildrone

MTR100: Saildrone takes USVs to the Next Level

Saildrone takes USVs with full ocean capability to the next level, as Richard Jenkins, Founder & CEO, explains.Started in 2014…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

JouBeh Technologies

JouBeh Technologies is a leading Iridium satellite VAR with extensive global experience in supporting environmental data collection experts by offering handsets, modems and marine tracking and broadband solutions, voice and data airtime, powerful cloud-based data processing and on line provisioning.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Crew Sourcing Coordinator

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintended

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news