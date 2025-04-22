 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2025

Phoenix Hires New Area Manager to Lead San Diego-Based Operations

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that it has hired Michael T. Johnson as Area Manager for its San-Diego based operations. Credit: Phoenix

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that it has hired Michael T. Johnson as Area Manager for its San-Diego based operations. Credit: Phoenix

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that it has hired Michael T. Johnson (Mike) as Area Manager for its San-Diego based operations.

A retired U.S. Navy Master Diver and Warrant Officer, Mike Johnson has more than 30 years of hands-on leadership experience and extensive technical expertise within the Naval Salvage and Expeditionary Combat Enterprise, ocean engineering, marine and waterfront construction and operating in extreme environments. He has designed and led projects and programs including large scale fleet exercises with a record of consistently delivering superior outcomes on-time, safely, and within budget. He is a creative and highly respected professional with a strong record in team leadership and training, operational efficiency, and solutions-oriented project management.

“We are thrilled to bring Mike on board to lead Phoenix International’s West Coast team and operations,” said Phoenix President Pat Keenan “Mike’s extensive background and advanced expertise in ocean engineering, salvage and marine and waterfront construction will provide our clients with the collaborative partnership, responsiveness and operational excellence they expect from Phoenix, and our company with strategic insights and leadership that will contribute to continued growth.”

Related News

© Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

Subsea Inspection’s New Boss

IBM recently explained why AI orchestration is important: As AI systems grow more advanced, a single AI model or agent can…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

Svitzer has signed a global EcoTow agreement with the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group. Credit: Svitzer

Svitzer, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Sign EcoTow Agreement to Drive Decarbonization

Svitzer has signed a global EcoTow agreement with the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group. The agreement marks a step in Svitzer’s…

Source: NOC

NOC AUVs To Boost Portugal Ocean Science Research

A leading European research, technology and innovation organization has chosen underwater robotics from the UK’s National…

The 2025 Janus Review addresses critical challenges, and showcases new applications and technologies that are shaping the USV sector. Credit: Janus Marine and Defense LLC

2025 Janus Review: USV Industry Trends

The 2025 Janus Review, which will be launched at the Sea, Air and Space Exhibition at National Harbor Maryland April 6-9…

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series. Credit: Teledyne

Teledyne Marine Launches SeaBat T51-S Multibeam

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series.

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news