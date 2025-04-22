Phoenix Hires New Area Manager to Lead San Diego-Based Operations

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that it has hired Michael T. Johnson (Mike) as Area Manager for its San-Diego based operations.

A retired U.S. Navy Master Diver and Warrant Officer, Mike Johnson has more than 30 years of hands-on leadership experience and extensive technical expertise within the Naval Salvage and Expeditionary Combat Enterprise, ocean engineering, marine and waterfront construction and operating in extreme environments. He has designed and led projects and programs including large scale fleet exercises with a record of consistently delivering superior outcomes on-time, safely, and within budget. He is a creative and highly respected professional with a strong record in team leadership and training, operational efficiency, and solutions-oriented project management.

“We are thrilled to bring Mike on board to lead Phoenix International’s West Coast team and operations,” said Phoenix President Pat Keenan. “Mike’s extensive background and advanced expertise in ocean engineering, salvage and marine and waterfront construction will provide our clients with the collaborative partnership, responsiveness and operational excellence they expect from Phoenix, and our company with strategic insights and leadership that will contribute to continued growth.”