February 14, 2024

OPT Reports $1.25 Million on WAM-V USV Orders

(Photo: OPT)

(Photo: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced it has received multiple orders for fully integrated WAM-V uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) totaling over $1.25 million.

The recent commercial orders come from clients in Latin America, the company said without naming the customers.

"These orders underscore the growing demand for OPT's advanced marine technologies and their applications in maritime surveillance, environmental monitoring, and ocean data collection," OPT said.

Philipp Stratmann, OPT president and CEO, said, "We are incredibly proud to see the heightened interest and trust in our WAM-V technology from clients across the globe. This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and providing our clients with solutions that meet their complex and evolving needs. As we continue to innovate, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in the advancement of sustainable and efficient ocean-based operations."

