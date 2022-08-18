 
August 18, 2022

Researchers Study Offshore Control Systems for Remote Ops

(Photo: Fugro)

(Photo: Fugro)

Research teams from Fugro and the Ocean Industries Concept Lab (OICL) at Oslo School of Architecture and Design have been exploring how best to harmonize maritime design by integrating digital innovation in next-generation workplaces for safe remote operations

Simplified, standardized control interfaces will enhance training, remove the potential for error and enable operators to successfully perform remote operations, according to Fugro.

Fugro and OICL have been exploring the application of the open-source OpenBridge user interface design system to streamline available solutions at sea and on land. Although remote operations are bringing important new efficiencies to the maritime industry, if they require the integration of multiple systems from different suppliers, they can be very complex to use. With the expanding pool of assets being utilized from Fugro’s remote operations centers this standardized interface will ensure consistency and promote safe and efficient operations, the company said.

OICL professor Kjetil Nordby said, "The collaboration with Fugro has allowed us to accelerate the expansion of the OpenBridge platform to new maritime applications. In addition, we have a strategy of supporting all ocean industries workplaces at sea and on land, and direct collaboration with industry leaders such as Fugro helps us accelerate OpenBridge growth.”

Peter Looijen, Fugro’s director of innovation in Europe, said, “As Fugro continues to deliver innovative solutions, ensuring a common control interface promotes multi-asset operations. Through our work with OICL we have improved business efficiencies and witnessed the positive impact of next-generation user interface integration.”

