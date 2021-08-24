 
New Wave Media

August 24, 2021

With ReSOW UK, Scientist target Seagrass Degradation

© damedias/AdobeStock

© damedias/AdobeStock

The UK’s National Oceanography Center (NOC) is working alongside eleven principal scientists, political bodies and NGOs concerned with seagrass management, on the current Recovery of Seagrass for Ocean Wealth UK project (ReSOW UK).

ReSOW UK will provide scientific evidence and a strategic vision for ecological renewal. It will further facilitate informed management and restoration of seagrass for sustainable social, environmental, and economic net gains for the UK.

The UK Government has recognized Nature Based Solutions to climate change as an important component of achieving their target of reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050. Seagrass meadows create a highly efficient and long-term store of carbon in their marine sediments, providing an opportunity for their restoration to become a key contributor to these solutions. The project will provide the key evidence underpinning this solution by estimating the capacity of UK seagrasses to capture carbon dioxide.

Seagrass meadows are the powerhouses of coastal seas and have been neglected for decades, which has led to their large-scale degradation and loss. This loss now provides an opportunity for environmental renewal through large-scale restoration. ReSOW UK will promote long-term recovery and enhancement of the natural environment, whilst helping to mitigate climate change, improving sustainable commercial activity and promoting social welfare.

“ReSOW UK provides a perfect opportunity to work collaboratively with external organisations and provide solutions and insights into the current need for Nature Based Solution to climate change," said Dr Claire Evans, Principle Investigator of the ReSOW UK project from the National Oceanography Center. "The project provides an exciting opportunity to deliver evidence to create a shift in thinking and policy change for how we perceive and manage the UK’s coastal habitats.

“Seagrass meadows are one of the most degraded yet potentially valuable elements of the coastal environment, providing a strong case study indicative of the social-ecological complexities in coastal environments of the UK. ReSOW UK will create a case study that transforms how we regard marine resources and how we move forward in the design and scaling-up of restoration strategies to enhance ecosystem services for the benefit of people and planet.”

The research from ReSOW UK will provide vital guidance on reversing the trend of seagrass degradation and will further support the UK Marine Strategy by contributing to clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas, whilst also serving as an effective source of carbon sink that helps to absorb carbon and reverse biodiversity loss.

The project will collect targeted ecological, satellite and socio-economic data to fill gaps in the current scientific understanding. Additionally, field measurements and information extracted from existing databases will be used to build a computer model and decision support tool which will identify where and how to undertake seagrass restoration with maximum benefit and chance of success.

The restoration of seagrass in the UK remains in its infancy; however, significant steps forward have already been made by the partners in project ReSOW UK. UK government regulators and nature agencies recognise that an evidence base and strategic vision is needed to make the case of restoration.

Related News

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

ROVs: Time for Renewal in the Work Class world?

There are tentative signs of the start of a renewal in the work class ROV fleet. But what form will it take?The work class…

ANYBotix’ ANYmal C legged robot took its first steps offshore on Petronas’ Dulang C platform, Malaysia. Photos from ANYBotix.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYMal & Spot

Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged…

Jeremy Hoffman, scientist with the Science Museum of Virginia, (standing) and Vivek Shandas, professor at Portland State University, pore over a map of Richmond, Virginia, as they plan the routes for citizen scientists to collect heat data with a special sensor tool attached to their cars. The data will then be used to create a high-resolution map of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, which will provide information for cooling projects, tree planting and other climate action strategies. Photo cou

NOAA, Census team to Inspire Development of Next-Gen Date Tools

NOAA, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, is bringing together innovators to participate in a product development…

Credot: Orbital Marine

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

O2, dubbed the world's most powerful tidal turbine, and built by the Scottish engineering firm Orbital Marine, has this week…

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Subsea UK is embarking on a new adventure as The Global Underwater Hub, a new organization with already nearly $18 million in funding.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RTSYS

We provide embedded acoustic products in the environmental research, surveying & monitoring areasEASDA14 - Versatile multi-hydrophone recorder, easy to use with high level of performances. INSEA is a high frequency acoustic velocimeter, suitable for laboratory measurements and in situ investigation.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Chief Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news