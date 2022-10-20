Thursday, October 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 20, 2022

Test Results Are In: Gazelle's Floating Wind Platform Design Principles Confirmed

©Gazelle

©Gazelle

Gazelle Wind Power, the developer of a hybrid modular floating offshore wind platform, said Thursday it had received the results of its basin model tests at the Environmental Hydraulics Institute-University of Cantabria (IHCantabria) facilities in Spain. 

According to Gazelle, the test report, witnessed by DNV and Safier Ingenierie, verified the feasibility of the Gazelle platform’s concept in a wide range of conditions. 

A prototype model of Gazelle’s platform was analyzed through a variety of  assessments including surge and yaw excitation tests, wind-alone tests,  wave-alone tests, decay tests, and more.

“The test serves to further validate our technology, which is key to ultimately reaching commercialization and unlocking the full potential of offshore wind,” said Gazelle CTO Jason Wormald. “These tests show that our platform will serve as a vital piece of the energy transition that will center around decarbonization, independence, and security.”

The main results from the tests were based on the 10 MW floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT). 

"The tests confirmed Gazelle’s main principles—including the main physical principles behind the Gazelle  platform design. The tests also reaffirmed that the Gazelle platform has significantly reduced pitch motions even in extreme sea conditions. The data collected from the various tests will be used to create a benchmarking database which will be the basis of the next phase of the  design loop in conjunction with Safier Ingenierie," Gazelle said.

"Having recently named [Jason Wormald] to lead Gazelle’s technology and engineering teams, Gazelle has now taken a critical leap forward toward deploying its unique offshore floating wind platform that - through modularity,  scalability, and ability to be mass produced—can unlock the massive opportunity in the floating offshore wind market, which has a total addressable market worth approximately €750 billion by 2050 according to DNV," Gazelle said.

Related News

In this RFI, ‘mooring technologies’ means any equipment to permanently secure a full-scale floating support structure in position within a deep water (60m+) offshore wind energy array including mooring lines, anchors, and all associated components.- ©DOE

DOE Seeks Input on Mooring & Anchoring Systems for Floating Wind

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking input on research needs related to floating offshore wind energy mooring and anchoring systems.

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday…

The joint RenewableUK and Global Underwater Hub Cables conference. Photo Elaine Maslin

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines,…

The Maxlimer hydrogen configuration. Image courtesy SEA-KIT International

MTR100: For USVs and AUVs, is it a Hydrogen Future?

Hydrogen has been making big headlines in the energy world. It’s one of the potential routes to deliver high density energy…

Carl Trowell, CEO, Acteon Group. Image courtesy Acteon

Quote of the Day: Carl Trowell, CEO, Acteon Group

In a recent interview with Offshore Engineer TV, to be published in the September/October edition of Offshore Engineer, Carl Trowell…

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tech Safe Systems

Tech Safe Systems Ltd are producers of high quality specification, innovative design and space efficient Launch & Recovery Systems & Cabins. Operating from a self contained site in Great Yarmouth, we work on a project from the start of a design idea or client requirement to the out-load of the finished product.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news