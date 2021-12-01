Wednesday, December 1, 2021
 
Blue Robotics Expands on the WetLink Line

Image courtesy Blue Robotics

Image courtesy Blue Robotics

Blue Robotics expanded the WetLink family of products. 

The WetLink Penetrator (WLP) is Blue Robotics’ next-generation solution for low-cost, high pressure, high reliability sealing of electrical cables as
they pass into enclosures or other devices. It’s rated to a depth of 950m (3,116 feet) and compared to subsea connectors or penetrators, the WLP is a fraction of the cost while offering validated reliability. The WetLink Penetrator line now has cable gland sizes compatible with cables between 3.7mm to 9.8mm diameter.

The patent-pending design of the WLP is based on a compression gland seal design, optimized for sealing rubber jacketed cables at the high pressures seen in the ocean. “The WetLink Penetrator is a game-changing product: with this expanded product line, you can reliably seal
just about any small cable to 950 meter depth for just $12," said  Blue Robotics CEO, Rustom Jehangir. "We’re really excited about everything
that enables in this industry.”

The WLP now comes standard on the company’s BlueROV2, T200 Thruster, Lumen lights, Newton Gripper, Ping Echosounder, and in user-assembled kit form. Blue Robotics has tested several off-the-shelf cables and will have a compatibility reference available on the product page.

