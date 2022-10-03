JAIA Robotics: A new name in Micro AUVs

The need to work and explore in the world’s waterways more efficiently and cost-effectively is inspiring a generation of innovation. Ian Estaphan Owen and Jason Webster co-founded JAIA Robotics in December 2020, a company which offers a compelling Micro vehicle solution. Jaia Robotics is U.S.-owned, based in Rhode Island and specialized in developing low-cost, micro-sized autonomous marine vehicles called JaiaBots. JaiaBots are multi sensor configurable, designed to make aquatic data collection affordable and available for all that need it.

The company is both a seller of vehicles and an operator, providing a “JaiaBots as a Service” (JaaS) data collection services for clients that want the data but not the capital investment to own the JaiaBot systems. The field team will work with customers to identify their needs, configure the system sensors to collect the required data, plan the missions and operate the vehicles. While much of the industry is laser focused on the large, complex deeper, longer endurance system, Jaia Robotics has more modest goals. “Jaia Robotics is focusing on democratizing aquatic data collection,” said Owen. “With the ability to collect data over really wide areas, using multiple robots, working in pods with sensor technologies that are getting smaller and smaller.”

As the Jaia team started with the theoretical “blank sheet of paper,” one particular challenge was balancing performance versus cost while not always opting for the cheapest option. As the system became more ruggedized, another problem cropped up: weight. “We’ve identified low risk parts, reducing that weight. And our vehicles, which are priced at $10k each, weigh six pounds and are 35 inches long.” While the bots are small, Owen’s plans for the company are anything but, as he eyes multiple opportunities in the traditional commercial market and academia. “Based on our financial plans, years four and five, we go global, and we are looking to see Jaia robotics be a business that has revenues in excess of $70 million in five year’s time,” said Owen.

JaiaBot Key Performance Parameters

Weight: 2.3 kg / 5 lb

Hull Diameter: 7.6 cm / 2.5”

Length 84 cm / 33”

Speed 10kn / 5 m/s

Depth Rated 100 m / 330 Ft

Surface Range 15 km / 9 mi

Sub Surface Range 5 km / 3 mi

Positional Accuracy < 3 m / 9.8 ft.

Security AES 128 / 256 Encryption





