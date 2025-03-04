 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2025

Rocket Lab to Convert Barge for Rocket Landings at Sea

(Credit: Rocket Lab)

(Credit: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab, a company specializing in launch services and space systems, has acquired a barge which will be modified to specialized ocean landing platform for rockets returning to Earth.

Rocket Lab acquired the Oceanus barge from New Orleans-based, private marine transportation company Canal Barge.

The barge, renamed Return on Investment, will be customized to serve as an at-sea landing platform with propulsion systems to maintain the platform’s target position and thermal protection systems to conserve electrical and other support equipment installed on the deck.

Expected to enter service in 2026, the 400 ft (122 m) modified barge for Neutron rockets landing will support greater space access for national security missions, civil space exploration, and commercial satellite constellation deployments.

Modifications will also include autonomous ground support equipment to capture and secure the landed Neutron, as well as blast shielding to protect equipment during Neutron landings.

Oceanus barge (Credit: Rocket Lab)

“We’re working hard to bring Neutron online with one of the fastest development schedules in history for a new rocket, because we know medium-lift launch opportunities are limited and space access is being stifled.

“Neutron’s debut launch planned for later this year will help to ease that bottleneck, and our new landing platform will open space access even further by enabling even more mission opportunities that require maximum Neutron performance,” said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab Founder and CEO.

Rocket Lab currently expects Neutron to make its debut launch from Virginia in the second half of 2025.

Related News

Image Courtesy: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging

True-Color Image of Endurance Shipwreck Unveiled

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging presented an exclusive new image of the historic Endurance shipwreck…

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major Investment

Orkney-based marine services firm Green Marine UK has announced a seven-figure capital investment in a new Subsea Services…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Illustration (Credit: Fincantieri)

EDGE and Fincantieri Deepen Partnership for Underwater Protection Solutions

EDGE and Fincantieri have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU), deepening their cooperation through joint venture Maestral…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have reached an agreement on the key terms for possible merger of the two companies…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has introduced the Marine Technology Business Unit, a strategic initiative dedicated to shipbuilding…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news