Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical and site survey services across the offshore sector.

In addition, Rovco are pledging an investment of more than $13 million in the new division over the next 24 months. Rovco continues to expand its survey team, which has already flexed to more than 45 people for recent key projects, by welcoming an additional 8 new survey staff members this month.

“The launch of ‘Rovco Survey Solutions’ represents an important and significant milestone for our company,” said Simon Miller, Managing Director at Rovco. “Our objective is to fuse our immense talent of experienced surveyors and our inshore, nearshore and offshore operational know-how, with our cutting-edge technology and flexible approach. We continue to add to our hydrographic talent pool to grow our offering, enabling us to provide a single stop project-based solution for our customers.”

Rovco Survey Solutions will offer a broad range of hydrographic services, from wind farm site and cable route surveys, spanning seabed mapping, geophysical and shallow geotechnical services, to hazard surveys and UXO target identification. This will go alongside broader offerings such as UXO disposal, marine habitat assessment surveys and archaeological investigations. Utilising Vaarst’s SubSLAM 3D vision system, Rovco also provides the world’s fastest method for conducting precision accurate point-to-point measurements for subsea metrology and dimensional control.

Driven by growth in the offshore wind sector, the European hydrographic survey market is expected to "grow exponentially over the next few years" according to Miller.