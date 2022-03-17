Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Work Class ROV

Subsea equipment maker Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) and offshore services provider Rovco have signed a Letter of Intent for next-generation EV Work Class ROV (WROV) technology.

Under the deal, announced Wednesday, SMD will provide Rovco with a new Atom EV high-performance electric WROV, which will be the first of a fleet of vehicles designed to interface with Rovco’s latest computer vision and AI capabilities, "offering a smarter way of working to drive efficiency and lower project costs."

This solution enables Rovco to offer a step-change in autonomous services to its clients, powered by its technology spin-off, Vaarst, Rovco said.

"The Atom EV WROV operates with superior precision in 3-knot water currents, drastically increasing the ROV operating window and enabling Rovco to offer services that others with older technologies cannot," Rovco said.

"The new vehicle’s cutting-edge DC power system offers high efficiency and a reduced CO2 footprint, together with adaptive onboard flight control which interfaces seamlessly with Vaarst technology and supports future advances in this pioneering solution. The Atom EV WROV will be paired with an all-electric launch and recovery system from MacArtney, pushing eco-credentials even further," the company added.



