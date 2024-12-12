Ørsted Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Hornsea 3 OW Farm

Ørsted has hired JDR Cable Systems, Severfield and Smulders to produce integral components and deliver services for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, under contracts collectively worth up to $127 million.

Severfield will work with its strategic key contractor Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, site of the recent Great British Energy launch, and will undertake final assembly of key components at the Teesworks Port in Teesside.

Severfield and Smulders will supply a large proportion of secondary structures for Hornsea 3's foundations from the UK.

This includes the Suspended Internal Platforms or SIPs, key internal parts of the foundations on which the wind turbines sit.

In addition they'll build the boat landings where smaller vessels will arrive, allowing technicians to directly access the turbine foundation. They'll also provide anode cages, which protect the steel-made foundation structure from corrosion.

JDR Cables won the Array Cable Testing and Termination contract. JDR will prepare and connect the cables between the turbines and offshore convertor stations and then using its testing system will ensure that all array cabling is fully integrated into the offshore electrical infrastructure and working safely.

The work on Hornsea 3 will help support more than 300 jobs across the three partners.

"We value our partnerships with local suppliers and our continued commitment to working with the UK supply chain is reinforced today with these contract announcements.

"Operating with existing suppliers like JDR and Smulders and supporting Severfields' diversification into offshore renewables is testament to the strength of the UK supply chain and the role Hornsea 3 is playing to boost economic growth across the UK,” said Luke Bridgman, Managing Director, Hornsea 3.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, and is targeted for completion in 2027. With its 2.9 GW capacity, this wind farm will become the largest individual offshore wind farm to date and will bring the total capacity of the Hornsea offshore wind zone to 5.4 GW.