Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest Gas Field

Saipem’s pipelay vessel Castorone has crossed the Bosphorus Strait in Türkiye, continuing its journey toward the Black Sea for a pipeline installation job as part of the second phase of the Sakarya project for Turkish Petroleum - Offshore Technology Center (TP – OTC).

In the early hours of December 26, the vessel crossed the Dardanelles Strait, covering a distance of 36 nautical miles in approximately six hours.

In the afternoon, it continued its journey through the Sea of Marmara. Finally, it reached and crossed the Bosphorus Strait, covering a distance of 18-nautical-mile in about three hours.

Saipem, as part of a consortium with other partners, has been awarded the contract for the second phase of the Sakarya FEED and EPCI project by TP - OTC.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a 16-inch pipeline approximately 158 kilometers long, to be laid at a maximum depth of 2,200 meters in Turkish waters of the Black Sea in addition to a 16-inch intrafiled pipeline of about 21 km at the same depth.

In the second half of 2022, Saipem successfully completed the first phase of the Sakarya pipeline development project, which had been awarded by TP - OTC in 2021, with the laying of deepwater pipeline.

Sakarya is the largest natural gas field discovered in Türkiye, located approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Ereğli.

For phase 2 of the Sakarya project, Castorone will be tasked with offshore pipeline installation operations.

Built in 2012, the vessel is 330 meters long and 40 meters wide. It is one of the largest and most technologically advanced pipelay vessels in the world. Capable of reaching a maximum speed of 12 knots, it accommodates over 700 personnel on board, offering an efficient operational environment and ensuring the highest safety standards.

Equipped to operate in multiple scenarios, Castorone can lay pipelines in S-lay configuration in both shallow and deep waters, up to 3,000 meters. It features a Class 3 dynamic positioning system with eight thrusters, ensuring precise operations even in adverse weather conditions. Its adjustable 120-meter-long stinger and tensioning capacity of up to 1,200 tons allow it to handle pipelines with diameters of up to 60 inches, making it ideal for large-scale projects.

The vessel’s technological systems include advanced welding equipment and two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These ROVs, developed by Sonsub - Saipem’s center of excellence for robotics, technologies, and subsea services - are used for construction, maintenance, and monitoring operations in ultra-deep waters.

To date, Castorone has installed approximately 3,500 kilometers of pipelines, including a record-breaking depth of 2,200 meters achieved during the first phase of the Sakarya project.