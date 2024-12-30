Monday, December 30, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2024

Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest Gas Field

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s pipelay vessel Castorone has crossed the Bosphorus Strait in Türkiye, continuing its journey toward the Black Sea for a pipeline installation job as part of the second phase of the Sakarya project for Turkish Petroleum - Offshore Technology Center (TP – OTC).

In the early hours of December 26, the vessel crossed the Dardanelles Strait, covering a distance of 36 nautical miles in approximately six hours.

In the afternoon, it continued its journey through the Sea of Marmara. Finally, it reached and crossed the Bosphorus Strait, covering a distance of 18-nautical-mile in about three hours.

Saipem, as part of a consortium with other partners, has been awarded the contract for the second phase of the Sakarya FEED and EPCI project by TP - OTC.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a 16-inch pipeline approximately 158 kilometers long, to be laid at a maximum depth of 2,200 meters in Turkish waters of the Black Sea in addition to a 16-inch intrafiled pipeline of about 21 km at the same depth.

In the second half of 2022, Saipem successfully completed the first phase of the Sakarya pipeline development project, which had been awarded by TP - OTC in 2021, with the laying of deepwater pipeline.

Sakarya is the largest natural gas field discovered in Türkiye, located approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Ereğli.

For phase 2 of the Sakarya project, Castorone will be tasked with offshore pipeline installation operations.

Built in 2012, the vessel is 330 meters long and 40 meters wide. It is one of the largest and most technologically advanced pipelay vessels in the world. Capable of reaching a maximum speed of 12 knots, it accommodates over 700 personnel on board, offering an efficient operational environment and ensuring the highest safety standards.

Equipped to operate in multiple scenarios, Castorone can lay pipelines in S-lay configuration in both shallow and deep waters, up to 3,000 meters. It features a Class 3 dynamic positioning system with eight thrusters, ensuring precise operations even in adverse weather conditions. Its adjustable 120-meter-long stinger and tensioning capacity of up to 1,200 tons allow it to handle pipelines with diameters of up to 60 inches, making it ideal for large-scale projects.

The vessel’s technological systems include advanced welding equipment and two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These ROVs, developed by Sonsub - Saipem’s center of excellence for robotics, technologies, and subsea services - are used for construction, maintenance, and monitoring operations in ultra-deep waters.

To date, Castorone has installed approximately 3,500 kilometers of pipelines, including a record-breaking depth of 2,200 meters achieved during the first phase of the Sakarya project.

Related News

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center AS (TP-OTC) to provide inspection…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in Campos Basin

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has been given a go-ahead from Petrobras to start one of the two 4D…

SMD ROV trencher (Credit: SMD)

Toyo Buys SMD’s ROV Trencher for Japan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Toyo Construction has acquired a trenching ROV from underwater technology and services company SMD, as part of its investment…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Perform Fully Remote Subsea Surveys for Petrobras Off Brazil

Petrobras has signed a 175-day addendum to Fugro’s current inspection, repair and maintenance services contract, performed by the Fugro Aquarius…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s Nigerian Deepwater Project

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production…

Illustration © panalot / Adobe Stock

Next Geosolutions Buys Offshore Survey Vessel for $7M

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services firm Next Geosolutions has acquired a multi-purpose survey…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Revolutionizing Liquid Sampling: Meet the Cost-Efficient Liquid Sampler
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news