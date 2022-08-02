 
New Wave Media

August 2, 2022

Saipem Wins Contract to Install Pipeline off Italy

Castorone (Photo: Saipem)

Castorone (Photo: Saipem)

Italian energy industry services provider Saipem said it has secured a contract worth approximately €300 million for the transport and installation of an offshore gas pipeline offshore Italy.

The E&C contract was awarded by Eni subsidiary Enimed.

In total, 60 kilometers of 14-inch gas pipeline will connect the four wells of Argo and Cassiopea fields to the Sicilian coast. Maximum water depth is 660 meters. Saipem said it intends to use its pipelay vessels Castorone and Castoro 10 for the project.

In addition, the company's Saipem 3000 crane ship will install umbilicals connecting Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso platform.

Related News

(Photo: Hess Corp)

TechnipFMC Wins Contract for Gas to Energy Project in Guyana

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC announced it has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production…

Credit: Saitec

Floating Wind: DemoSATH Floater Launched in Spain (VIDEO)

Spanish offshore engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies and renewables giant RWE on Wednesday marked the completion…

Credit: Cellula

Cellula Robotics to Build AUV to Measure Ships' Signatures

Canada-based subsea robotics systems firm Cellula Robotics has secured a contract through Innovative Solutions Canada's Testing…

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Rovco Nets UXO, Seabed Survey Deal at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subsea and hydrographic survey services firm Rovco has signed a contract with the Dutch marine services contractor Van Oord…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Atlas Marine Systems

With over 100 years in business, Atlas Marine Systems is the worldwide leader in marine frequency converters and switchboards for yachting and other boating applications.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

S-MODE: Gathering Ocean Intel from Above, On and Under the Waves

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine Maintenance Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Maple, NC, United States

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news