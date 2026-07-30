Saltenna Celebrates Strong Q2 with Army SBIR Award, EAR Designation, New Patent

Saltenna, Inc., developer of Plasmonix plasmonic surface-wave communications technology, announced a quarter of significant progress, including a U.S. Army SBIR Phase I contract, an Export Administration Regulations (EAR) designation, and a new U.S. patent.

Plasmonix transmits wireless signals through environments that block conventional radio frequency (RF) systems, including metal, water, concrete and other dense materials, serving defense, maritime, subsea, oil and gas, and autonomous systems markets. The Army SBIR award is a competitive, non-dilutive federal validation of the technology.

The company’s new EAR designation, a compliance milestone required to sell to the Department of War, NATO and allied agencies, opens the door to larger federal, defense and international contracts. Saltenna also secured a new patent for an antenna design that switches between two transmission modes depending on its environment, allowing a single antenna to handle both open air and metal surface conditions.

Saltenna also ran lab demonstrations for offshore oil and gas clients this quarter, showing a signal traveling through a marine riser, a first for the industry, and is integrating Plasmonix into two field-proven maritime platforms: an autonomous underwater vehicle and a diver navigation and imaging system.