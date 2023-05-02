Wednesday, May 3, 2023
 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2023

Sarcos and VideoRay Partner to Offer Integrated Underwater Robotic Systems

©Sarcos

©Sarcos

Robotic systems firm Sarcos and subsea robotic systems developer VideoRay have signed an agreement to offer integrated underwater robotic systems combining VideoRay remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) with the Sarcos Guardian Sea Class robotic system including its dexterous arms.

Sarcos and VideoRay will each be able to sell an integrated underwater robotic system and their respective products and provide replacement parts, repair services, and support.

“This collaboration is significant for the industry as it will enable Sarcos and VideoRay customers to easily purchase a pre-integrated system combining VideoRay’s best-in-class remotely operated vehicles with our advanced one- or two-armed Sea Class system,” said Kiva Allgood, president and CEO, Sarcos. “Through this relationship, we aim to make it easy for customers to acquire and deploy complete underwater systems and we look forward to continuing working closely with VideoRay moving forward.”

Sarcos Guardian Sea Class robotic system has a modular design that will easily integrate with VideoRay’s lineup of one-person portable ROVs. VideoRay systems can operate in currents up to four knots. 

In August 2022, VideoRay announced that the U.S. Navy had standardized on the use of the VideoRay Defender system and had placed a large order of the remotely operated vehicles, due to its superior capabilities, flexibility and upgradability.

The Guardian Sea Class system can be operated with one or two six-degree-of-freedom arms and performs in depths of up to one kilometer (1,000 meters) for up to two hours at a time. It can be teleoperated or operated via supervised autonomy.

As the system is electronically driven, the Guardian Sea Class eliminates the added weight, size and expense of hydraulic power unit systems, lowers maintenance costs and reduces the risk of system downtime due to failure, Sarcos said.

“VideoRay has designed our remotely operated vehicles to perform critical jobs in the harshest environments,” said Chris Gibson, CEO, VideoRay. “Our ROVs are a natural fit with the Guardian Sea Class system and, when combined, we believe that the packaged solution offers the most advanced underwater inspection capability on the market today.”

Related News

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Power Gains Traction But Can It Set Sail?

After a bumper year for floating offshore wind farm tenders, the nascent industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming…

One of three HydroSurv REAV-16 USVs being prepared for delivery to MSeis - Image Credit: HydroSurv

HydroSurv Sells Three REAV-16 USVs to MSeis

HydroSurv, a provider of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) has sold three REAV-16 inland multi-purpose USVs to new customer MSeis Limited.

Origin 600 being deployed over the side during product trials. ©Sonardyne

Sonardyne Launches New Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Underwater acoustic technology provider Sonardyne has launched its new Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs).

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Probe Continues, but Culprits Difficult to Determine

It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Laytime Analyst

● MARCURA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news