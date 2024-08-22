Saudi Red Sea Authority, KAUST ink MoU

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to explore aspects of cooperation in biodiversity sustainability, support for marine environment protection initiatives, and assess the impact of coastal tourism activities on the Red Sea. The MoU also aims to leverage their combined capabilities and expertise to achieve mutual benefits.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, CEO of SRSA, and Dr. Tony Chan, President of KAUST.

The MoU aims to explore collaboration in various areas, including identifying and ensuring the sustainability of existing biodiversity along the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia, exchanging information and expertise, and providing studies, reports, and consultations. Additionally, it aims to support marine environment protection initiatives.

The MoU also outlines cooperation to assess the impact of tourism activities on the marine environment, as well as to evaluate environmental and economic factors, update information on new international standards, regulations, or technologies, and explore ways to strengthen marine environmental protection in the face of expanding industries.