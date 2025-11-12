Wednesday, November 12, 2025
 
TADEK Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Leadership Restructure

The newly formed TADEK leadership team celebrate at a recent company offsite (Left to right: Rupert Raymond, Nigel Terry, Daniela Benites Munoz, Pierpaolo Ricci, Andrew French, James Tate – n.b Alastair Berry missing as he was offshore). © TADEK

TADEK Ocean Engineering, a UK offshore engineering consultancy delivering front-end advisory, through-project delivery solutions and naval architecture analysis, announced its new look leadership team and strategic new senior appointments as the company prepares for further growth.

TADEK integrates advanced hydrodynamic analysis and design with practical project execution, delivering end-to-end solutions from concept and detailed design through to offshore installation and decommissioning in open sea. The company’s growth has accelerated in recent years, driven by organic expansion while maintaining its independence and flexibility and staying true to its ethos of agility, excellence, and collaboration. 

The newly formed Leadership team includes two new appointments alongside the promotion of senior members of the TADEK team.

Dr. Pierpaolo Ricci (PhD, CEng, MRINA) re-joins the team with over two decades of experience in the marine and offshore industry. He has held leadership roles across renowned consultancies and developers, most recently acting as Floating Wind Technical Authority for SSE over the last two years. Dr. Ricci will be responsible for TADEK’s Mooring and Floating Systems capabilities —a discipline at the core of the company’s naval architecture heritage.

Andrew French (CEng) brings 15 years of experience in marine drilling, methods engineering and marine civils construction, most recently with Balfour Beatty and TWD. Andrew will be supporting TADEK’s Structural and Design Engineering capability, as well as assisting the company’s Marine Civils Engineering and Project Delivery efforts. 

Internal promotions and role changes include:

  • Dr. Daniela Benites Munoz (BEng, MSc, PhD) – with broad-based marine sector academic and consultancy experience, Daniela will lead TADEK’s Consulting and Advisory capability as Director of Analysis and Consulting.
  • Nigel Terry (CIMechE, MEng) – as TADEK’s longest-standing team member, Nigel brings over 25 years of offshore experience including tidal, wave, and wind industries, providing cross-capability support as Director of Renewables.
  • Alastair Berry (BEng) – with more than 16 years of hands-on offshore delivery experience over a broad range of offshore projects and stakeholder engagement, Alastair will lead TADEK’s Project Engineering capability as Director of Project Engineering.
  • James Tate (MEng) – a Naval Architect with more than a decade of experience in project management, offshore construction, and engineering, James will head up TADEK’s SURF & Cables capability as Director of Projects, SURF & Cables.
  • Rupert Raymond (MEng, CEng, CMarEng, FRINA, MIMarEST) will retain his role as Managing Director of TADEK while also leading its Installation Analysis capability as MD & Director of Installation Analysis. 

TADEK growth strategy has been underpinned by a number of high-profile delivery partnerships, framework agreements and direct contracts, including AtkinsRéalis, Allseas, Balmoral Comtec, De Romein Group, DOF Subsea, Maersk, Marine Power Systems, N-Sea, Ocean Installer, Ocean Winds, Ricardo, RWE, Wood and others.

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
