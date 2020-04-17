Scana Offshore Wins Offshore Wind Contract

Kvaerner ASA awarded Scana Offshore AS a contract for the supply of mooring equipment to Hywind Tampen, Equinor's new floating wind farm. The contract is Scana Offshore's first hardware contract in the floating wind power market.

The delivery from Scana Offshore will consist of 33 hull brackets, which are used to attach anchoring lines to the hulls on the 11 offshore wind turbines that make up the Hywind Tampen wind farm. The company will also provide ROV tools for possible replacement of the anchor lines.

“We have a long track record of deliveries to the oil, gas and aquaculture market. Now we are looking forward to delivering mooring equipment to floating wind power as well – a market with great potential. In order to get into offshore wind and aquaculture, we have developed new and cost-reducing technology," said Torkjell Lisland, managing director, Scana Offshore "The Hywind Tampen contract represents a breakthrough for this technology and provides feedback that Scana Offshore's focus on continuous product development is the right way to go."

For Scana Offshore, the Hywind Tampen project will start immediately, and the anchoring equipment will be delivered to Kvaerner in the spring of 2021



