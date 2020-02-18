 
New Wave Media

February 18, 2020

Schmidt Appoints Virmani as Executive Director

SOI Executive Director Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Photo: XPRIZE)

SOI Executive Director Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Photo: XPRIZE)

The Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has appointed Dr. Jyotika Virmani as its first Executive Director, to lead the global nonprofit in its work to advance the field of oceanographic science through innovative research and technology.

With an extensive background in science and innovation, Virmani most recently served as the executive director of planet and environment at XPRIZE and the executive director of the Rainforest XPRIZE, a competition for innovations in biodiversity assessment technologies. She was also executive director of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, which incentivized the development of deep-sea technology to map the ocean floor quickly and accurately at a high resolution. She joined XPRIZE in 2014 as the technical director of the Wendy Schmidt Ocean Health XPRIZE, a competition that advanced the development of pH sensors to measure ocean acidification.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute was established in 2009 by Eric and Wendy Schmidt to advance oceanographic research through the development of innovative technologies, open sharing of information and broad communication about ocean health. The institute operates the only year-round seagoing philanthropic research vessel in the world—Falkor—and the 4,500-meter-rated remotely operated underwater robotic vehicle (ROV) SuBastian. Both are made available to the international science community at no cost.

“We conducted a global year-long search among truly impressive candidates, and are now excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Virmani, as a visionary leader who will advance our efforts to scale oceanographic operations, collaborative research, restoration work, and public communications,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “Her energy and deep commitment to scientific rigor, research and innovation make her an ideal addition to our team.”

“We place the highest priority on finding the best talent, and we’ve found an exceptional leader in Dr. Virmani,” said Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Virmani previously worked as associate director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography and as a senior scientist at the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service.

She has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Imperial College London, a master’s degree in atmospheric and marine environmental science from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook and a doctorate in physical oceanography from the University of South Florida.

Virmani will join the institute at the end of February and will be based in Los Angeles. “I am delighted and honored to be joining the Schmidt Ocean Institute and am excited to work with its dedicated and enthusiastic team,” Virmani said. “The next decade will be an astonishing one for ocean discoveries as technology gives us the ability to explore the ocean in unprecedented ways. I look forward to leading this incredible organization and collaborating with scientists from around the world as we advance the health of and knowledge about our ocean.”

Falkor (Photo: SOI)

The research vessel Falkor is currently on a year-long initiative in Australia and the Pacific to conduct seven science and engineering expeditions with teams of scientists and researchers from around the world. Using the underwater robot SuBastian, scientists for the first time will be able to explore deep sea canyons and coral reefs around Australia that have never been seen before. The footage and samples collected from ocean waters surrounding Australia will have important implications for the sustainability and protection of these underwater ecosystems—and for similar habitats worldwide that are in peril because of rising ocean temperatures.

Falkor is currently off the Western coast of Australia, live streaming dives down to 4,000 meters daily. These can be viewed on the Schmidt Ocean Institute website and on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

To date, more than 1,150 scientists and student researchers have worked on the ship conducting research on 63 expeditions. As a result, more than 400 underwater robotic dives have taken place and more than 1 million square miles of the ocean floor have been mapped, leading to the discovery of dozens of new species and expanded protection of marine protected areas.

FacebookImperial CollegeImperial College London
Email

Related News

(Photo: NOAA)

NOAA to Order New Research Ships in 2020

The U.S.' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it expects to award contracts for the construction…

Photo: Hydroid

Hydroid Delivers to U.S. Navy

Hydroid delivered the first REMUS 300 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) prototype to the U.S. Navy through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)…

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem reports it has been awarded several engineering, procurement, construction and installation…

Dr Phil Anderson and his kayak. Photo from SAMS.

@ SAMS, Science + Autonomy = Answers

Few sea and ocean-related research projects today do not involve some form of underwater robotic or marine autonomous system.

Photo credit: ©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

The Global Reef Expedition: Kingdom of Tonga

Scientists publish latest findings from the largest coral reef expedition in historyThe Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation…

(Photo by Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Coast Guard, Scripps Launch Blue Technology Center of Expertise

The U.S. Coast Guard and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego will launch the Blue…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news